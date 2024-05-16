Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.62.

AMZN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,489,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,181,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,028,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

