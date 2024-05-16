M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,503,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

