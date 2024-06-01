HC Wainwright Weighs in on Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Separately, Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

IKNA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

