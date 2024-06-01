Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Increased by Analyst

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Onto Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $34,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

