Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.00.
GWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 2.2 %
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.25%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
