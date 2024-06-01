Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at $11.40

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,198,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,849 shares of company stock valued at $449,460. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

