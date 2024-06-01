Research Analysts Set Expectations for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

