PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $8.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several brokerages have commented on PWFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PowerFleet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Trading Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWFL opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $570.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.75.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.