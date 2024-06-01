PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $8.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.
Several brokerages have commented on PWFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Shares of PWFL opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $570.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.75.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
