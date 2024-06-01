Fresenius Medical Care AG to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 1.0 %

FMS opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.