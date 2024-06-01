TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) versus Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) Critical Comparison

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcorporeal and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group $241.62 million 18.60 -$25.03 million ($0.34) -401.18

Xcorporeal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings for Xcorporeal and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -3.43% 7.95% 1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Xcorporeal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

