Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) PT at $44.29

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

APG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.