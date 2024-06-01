Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Acquires 500,000 Shares

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,856.96).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insig AI alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,879.95).

Insig AI Stock Performance

INSG opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.79. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.34).

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.