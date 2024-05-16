Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 689,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

