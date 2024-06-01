Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2025 earnings at $17.76 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Copa Stock Down 1.9 %

Copa stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

