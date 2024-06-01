North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Susannah Nicklin Buys 856 Shares of Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,159.44).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 292 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £401.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,600.00 and a beta of 0.70. North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.45.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

