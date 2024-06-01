Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Boosted by Zacks Research

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.64) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.