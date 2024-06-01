Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after acquiring an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

