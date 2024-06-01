Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Jason Ashton Sells 13,318 Shares of Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £48,743.88 ($62,252.72).

Tyman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 364 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The firm has a market cap of £709.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,915.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 311.13. Tyman plc has a 12-month low of GBX 231.50 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.11).

Tyman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 7,368.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tyman to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

