Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lyft, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lyft in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lyft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

