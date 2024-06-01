Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $15.57

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 421,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

