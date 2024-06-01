Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,922. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

