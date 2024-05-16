M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $18,412,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $10,363,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $8,956,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,526,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG remained flat at $20.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 186,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,655. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLG

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.