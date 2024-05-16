Dynatrace’s (DT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.