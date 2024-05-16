Dynatrace’s (DT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

