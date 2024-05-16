Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of IPHA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 8,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

