Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Ocugen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 5,253,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.49. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $132,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

