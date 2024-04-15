iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.51

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 4669545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $616,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,288.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 77,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

