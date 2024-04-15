iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.34

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $105.52, with a volume of 1970220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

