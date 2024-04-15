Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,691. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.44 and a 200 day moving average of $311.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

