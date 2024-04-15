Private Client Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,296 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,493,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,498,953. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $107.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.