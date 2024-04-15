Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NBFJF remained flat at C$3,944.99 on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nippon Building Fund has a 1-year low of C$3,944.99 and a 1-year high of C$3,944.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3,944.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,944.99.

Nippon Building Fund Company Profile

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

