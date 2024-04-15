Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,095. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.