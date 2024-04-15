Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 23.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,037.0 days.
NEC Trading Down 0.0 %
NIPNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. NEC has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $77.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50.
About NEC
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.