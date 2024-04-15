The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $3.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $13.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.26. 2,589,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

