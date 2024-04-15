Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.75. 307,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,501. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

