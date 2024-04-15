Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,158. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

