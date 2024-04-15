Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $12.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $751.29. 110,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,823. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

