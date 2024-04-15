Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,118,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $470.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,604. The company has a market capitalization of $376.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.