Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 0.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,371. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

