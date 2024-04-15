Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,823 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

