Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $1.67 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4 %
National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. 67,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,818. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on NFG. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
