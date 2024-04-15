Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $245.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.25. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

