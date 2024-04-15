Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 307.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.