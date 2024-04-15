Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $343.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

