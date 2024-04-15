Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Lazard Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.19%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

