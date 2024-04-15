Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $601.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $691.28.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $731.31 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $730.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.