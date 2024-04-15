Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.