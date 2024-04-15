Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CLLS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

