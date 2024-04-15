Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Raised to $8.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

