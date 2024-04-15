Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.81. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
