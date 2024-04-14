Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

